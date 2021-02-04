Petition started to prevent Horry County Schools from installing more plexiglass barriers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The installation of plexiglass barriers in Horry County Schools continues to be a controversial subject among parents, community members and teachers.
A petition has been started on Change.org asking the school district to immediately stop the barriers from being installed in additional schools until certain issues are resolved.
Among other things, the petition is calling on the school district to perform background checks on outside contractors. It also asks the State Fire Marshal to approve all classrooms that already have plexiglass or will have plexiglass.
“We need the Horry County School Board to show it’s [sic] employees, parents and community members that you will work with us, in good faith, to better the educational experience in Horry County,” the petition reads in part.
Installation on the plexiglass barriers began last November in elementary schools. The school district has started to install the barriers in middle schools and will soon move on to high schools.
The $5 million being spent on the plexiglass barriers is being funded through the state department and the CARES Act.
