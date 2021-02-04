PAR Physical Therapy and Carolina Fitness can help you feel your best

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When it comes to feeling your best, PAR Physical Therapy and Carolina Fitness in Socastee can help you get there.
All under one roof, these two locally owned and operated businesses work hand in hand to provide the best service and help you be the best version of yourself.
From physical therapy to a golf simulator, childcare, fitness classes, a protein smoothie bar, and all the equipment you could need, it’s a great place to take care of yourself.
Come along with us and see what it’s all about!
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.