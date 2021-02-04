New picnic shelters under construction at Myrtle Beach’s Warbird Park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are building three new picnic shelters in Myrtle Beach’s Warbird Park.
According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the steel shelters were funded by a grant from the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority.
Officials say construction should be completed “in a couple of weeks.”
In total, the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority has provided at total of $292,550 for the purchase and construction of the picnic shelters, the replacement of fire hydrants throughout Seagate Village and a traffic study on Farrow Parkway, according to the city.
