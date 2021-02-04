National Signing Day 2021 - Grand Strand, Pee Dee signees

By Gabe McDonald | February 3, 2021 at 11:22 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 12:08 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A host of our local student-athletes in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee signed their letters of intent to play sports at the collegiate level today. The full list of signees across the region is below. Congratulations to all of our area student-athletes!

Andrews

Keshaun Williams – Football – The Apprentice School

Aynor

Thomas Johnson – Football – North Greenville University

Carolina Forest

Kyle Watkins – Football – Wofford College

Kaden Buchler – Track and Cross Country – Coastal Carolina

Brianna Hatfield – Track and Cross Country – Erskine

Angelina Bourcier – Montreat College

Shannon Felker – Soccer – Coker College

Alexis Lilly – Soccer – Coker College

Conway

Ruby Moore – Volleyball – Catawba

Darlington

Malachi Williams – Football – South Carolina State

Jose Rivera – Football – Erskine

Lake City

EJ McClam – Football – Newberry

Bryce McIntosh – Football – North Greenville

Lake View

Da’Correus Ford – Football – Frostburg State University

Ja’Correus Ford – Football – Frostburg State University

Marion

TJ Sanders – Football – South Carolina

Qualiek Crawford – Football – Highland Community College (KS)

Ky’Heim Bethea – Football – Highland Community College (KS)

North Myrtle Beach

Billy Barlow – Baseball – Clemson

Henry Duke – Football – Virginia

Chase Simmons – Football – Syracuse

Lindsey Downey – Soccer - Francis Marion University

Savannah Jordan – Track and Field – Newberry

Anna Rabon – Volleyball – Converse College

South Florence

Hahsaun Wilson – Football – UNC Charlotte

Kenny Frederick – Football – Newberry

Trinity Collegiate

Tim Duvall – Football - Ave Maria (FL)

Tim Brand – Football - Gardner-Webb

West Florence

Semaj Johnson – Football – Catawba College

Marshall Brown – Football – The Citadel

Dylan Snyder – Football – The Citadel

Robert Spence – Soccer – Coker University

Riley Gunter – Tennis – North Greenville

Wilson

Zayshaun Rice – Football – Benedict College

Vraj Patel – Football – Catawba College

Samari Stukes – Football – Bluefield State University

