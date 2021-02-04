National Signing Day 2021 - Grand Strand, Pee Dee signees

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A host of our local student-athletes in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee signed their letters of intent to play sports at the collegiate level today. The full list of signees across the region is below. Congratulations to all of our area student-athletes!
Andrews
Keshaun Williams – Football – The Apprentice School
Aynor
Thomas Johnson – Football – North Greenville University
Carolina Forest
Kyle Watkins – Football – Wofford College
Kaden Buchler – Track and Cross Country – Coastal Carolina
Brianna Hatfield – Track and Cross Country – Erskine
Angelina Bourcier – Montreat College
Shannon Felker – Soccer – Coker College
Alexis Lilly – Soccer – Coker College
Conway
Ruby Moore – Volleyball – Catawba
Darlington
Malachi Williams – Football – South Carolina State
Jose Rivera – Football – Erskine
Lake City
EJ McClam – Football – Newberry
Bryce McIntosh – Football – North Greenville
Lake View
Da’Correus Ford – Football – Frostburg State University
Ja’Correus Ford – Football – Frostburg State University
Marion
TJ Sanders – Football – South Carolina
Qualiek Crawford – Football – Highland Community College (KS)
Ky’Heim Bethea – Football – Highland Community College (KS)
North Myrtle Beach
Billy Barlow – Baseball – Clemson
Henry Duke – Football – Virginia
Chase Simmons – Football – Syracuse
Lindsey Downey – Soccer - Francis Marion University
Savannah Jordan – Track and Field – Newberry
Anna Rabon – Volleyball – Converse College
South Florence
Hahsaun Wilson – Football – UNC Charlotte
Kenny Frederick – Football – Newberry
Trinity Collegiate
Tim Duvall – Football - Ave Maria (FL)
Tim Brand – Football - Gardner-Webb
West Florence
Semaj Johnson – Football – Catawba College
Marshall Brown – Football – The Citadel
Dylan Snyder – Football – The Citadel
Robert Spence – Soccer – Coker University
Riley Gunter – Tennis – North Greenville
Wilson
Zayshaun Rice – Football – Benedict College
Vraj Patel – Football – Catawba College
Samari Stukes – Football – Bluefield State University
