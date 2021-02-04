McLeod Health Seacoast plans to administer 1,500 doses at mass vaccine event

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - McLeod Health Seacoast plans to vaccinate more than a thousand people ages 70 and older.
The hospital will host a mass vaccine clinic at North Myrtle Beach High School on Saturday.
The large-scale event is in response to the lack of vaccine access for people living in the north end of Horry County.
Monica Vehige, the hospital’s administrator, said they plan to administer 1,500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine on a first-come-first-served basis.
“I know there’s so many residents that want the vaccination,” she said. “We wanted to make sure we had enough vaccine to make a significant dent in our community.”
Here’s how it’ll work:
When you arrive at North Myrtle Beach High School, you will remain in your car as staff hand you a voucher with the time of your vaccination appointment.
You’ll return to the high school at that time to receive your first of two shots.
Inside the gym, there will be a registration station and a vaccination station. There will also be an area for medical staff to observe you for up to 15 minutes after taking the shot.
You must show an I.D. to prove you’re 70 years of age or older.
Vehige said she believes the voucher system will help control the volume of people, as well as move the process along quickly and efficiently.
“We ask for a little bit of grace. We’ve done some test events of a smaller scale to really understand our processes and so we think we have a really good process for the event,” she said.
Vehige added that she expects a large turnout with many residents 70 and older currently falling short of booking a vaccine appointment elsewhere.
“It seems like whenever I find a site and go on to it, the feedback I get is they’re no longer accepting or they’re already booked,” said 70-year-old Nereida Rivera.
“My wife has been on the phone also trying to get the appointment for me and just no luck,” said 70-year-old Michael Johannsen.
The senior citizens said the event brings a sigh of relief.
“A little bit better protection and quality of life while we’re still here,” said Rivera.
“I think it’s great,” said Johannsen. “I just know I need to get this thing done because of my health situation.”
Staff will begin handing out vouchers at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Vaccinations will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
