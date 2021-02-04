Massachusetts man charged after marijuana, Xanax found during traffic stop in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Massachusetts man was arrested in the Pee Dee after drugs were found in his car during a traffic stop.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Tyron Akapon Mangual, of Leominster, Massachusetts, Wednesday morning near the 170 mile marker of Interstate 95.
Deputies later performed a probable cause search and found a quantity of marijuana and around 100 Xanax pills in one of the vehicle’s compartments.
Mangual was then arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of controlled substances.
Online records show he was released from the Florence County Detention Center Thursday morning on a $7,000 bond.
