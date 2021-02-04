Man arrested in connection with 2015 attempted murder in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a 2015 shooting in Lumberton that injured a woman.
According to information from the Lumberton Police Department, 32-year-old Terrell Brennon Mitchell was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.
Mitchell was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center.
On Dec. 2, 2015, a woman was driving toward the Belk’s department store in Lumberton, police said. As she drove through the alleyway between Drugs America and Roses, several shots were fired into her vehicle, according to the LPD.
Investigators said the woman was struck twice as she tried to drive away. According to police, she crashed her car into the entrance of the Belk’s store before running inside for help.
Evidence collected during the investigation linked Mitchell to the crime, authorities said.
