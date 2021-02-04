Impacts from Hurricane Isaias still felt in Cherry Grove six months later

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Isaias left most of the Grand Strand largely unaffected, but many areas of Cherry Grove in North Myrtle Beach were hit hard.
Wednesday marked six months since the storm hit. Its impact is still felt.
Isaias’ powerful storm surge caused significant beach erosion to the dunes near Cherry Grove Point. North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley said the erosion was a reminder that regular beach renourishment is important.
“It’s always so important for us to maintain and take care of them,” Hatley said of the dunes.
That’s why she continues to fight for state money to go toward regular beach renourishment.
“If you just took a half a cent of the new gas tax and set it aside for the new beach renourishments, and I’m talking about up and down the entire coast, not just for the Grand Strand, then that money would already be there,” Hatley said.
The storm also did significant damage to some homes in Cherry Grove. Erin Sharp’s house was left with lots of water damage she had to clean up later.
“We had higher water here than we did in (Hurricane) Matthew in 2016,” Sharp said. “The water was higher.”
That came as a surprise to Sharp, since many assumed Isaias wouldn’t be a very powerful storm. She said Isaias was a way to let her know she can never underestimate a hurricane.
For future storms, Sharp said she’ll act differently than she did for Isaias.
“We just said, ‘It doesn’t matter what they are predicting. We’re getting out of here. We’re getting every single thing from downstairs up. Just to protect down there,’” Sharp said.
The Sea Cabin Pier was also ripped apart by Isaias. Requests to pier management to provide a timeline for reconstruction received no response.
