Horry County Sheriff’s Office announces partnership, app to virtually protect families from sex offenders

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Sheriff’s Office announced a new way it will look to protect families from sex offenders in the virtual space.
The agency said it is now partnering with OffenderWatch, which touts itself as the nation’s leading sex offender registry partner, to offer a new mobile app to keep families safe. Officials added that the app, OffenderWatch Safe Virtual Neighborhood, is a free download.
After registering, officials said residents will be able to see registered sex offenders located near them or other family members. Those using the app will also receive free alerts when a registered sex offender moves into their neighborhood and offers resources on how to talk to children about sex offenders.
“We are so proud to work with OffenderWatch in an effort to educate parents and our citizens on neighborhood and online safety,” Sheriff Phillip Thompson said in a statement. “This app offers new technology that will assist our citizens in accessing sex offender registry information. Our children are our future and our greatest asset. It is our duty and responsibility to make sure our children and our communities are safe.”
Officials also said the app has a paid version, which monitors things such as a child’s Snapchat activity and what they’re doing on other apps. OffenderWatch says it does not store messages, and the app does not interfere with use.
The app is available on Apple and Android devices. Click here for more information.
