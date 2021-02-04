Horry County Schools updates grab-and-go meal locations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many elementary students will head back to the classroom five days a week starting next week.
Leaders with Horry County Schools made the decision to move some grab-and-go meal locations since more elementary students will be in the classroom full-time. Some elementary locations for grab-and-go meals for distanced or virtual learning students have moved to nearby middle and high schools.
New grab-and-go student meal locations beginning on Monday, Feb. 8 include:
Lunch will also look different for students come Monday. Students will travel to the cafeteria and pick up their lunch, and tables will be set up in dining areas with boxed hot or cold meals. Students will eat lunch in the classroom.
Breakfast procedures will remain the same. Students will be given meals when entering the school or it will be delivered to classrooms. Either way, students will eat in the classroom.
Student meal kits for middle and high school students will still be available.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said the district is asking for parents to allow additional time in the morning and afternoon for drop off and pick up with more students coming at once.
