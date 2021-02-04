Grand Strand, Pee Dee school districts outline COVID-19 vaccination plans for employees

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On the same day Gov. Henry McMaster called on South Carolina school districts to submit plans to vaccinate employees, WMBF News reached out to several area districts to outline their processes.
McMaster said Thursday that 37 districts out of 79 statewide currently have a plan in place to vaccinate employees with the help of a local hospital or other approved healthcare providers. The governor also said 19 districts have communicated with providers, but have yet to formalize a plan, while 25 have indicated no plan nor evidence of creating a plan.
Below are responses and information WMBF News received from school districts in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
HORRY COUNTY
- Horry County Schools: HCS says it is in “preliminary discussions with local hospitals regarding an employee vaccination plan.” The district will also submit its plan to the S.C. Department of Education once it is formalized. A district spokesperson said later Thursday that nearly half of HCS employees expressed interest in receiving the vaccine in a recent survey, adding that “this percentage is fluid as some employees may change their minds.”
GEORGETOWN COUNTY
- Georgetown County School District: GCSD says “if the authorization is made and the vaccine becomes available, we will be immediately ready to receive the vaccinations.”
FLORENCE COUNTY
- Florence School District 1: FDS1 says it is working with MUSC Health Florence on “finalizing a robust, comprehensive and compassionate vaccination plan for implementation in the district when educators become eligible for the vaccine.” More details will be available at a later date.
- Florence School District 2: FDS2 says it has requested the plan from the Florence County Emergency Management Division and McLeod Health.
- Florence School District 5: FSD5 Superintendent Randy Smiley stated that the district has surveyed staff on who would be interested in being vaccinated. He also said FSD5 will partner with McLeod Health and Health Care Partners to provide vaccinations once it is authorized.
MARION COUNTY
- Marion County School District: MCSD says it has surveyed staff on their willingness to be vaccinated, and it will work with MUSC Health Marion once teachers are approved to be vaccinated. The district has not submitted a plan as of Thursday but stated it has been in communication with MUSC and that the plan is still being finalized.
MARLBORO COUNTY
- Marlboro County School District: The district says it is trying to work with providers, but it does not have access to the vaccine for employees as of Thursday.
DILLON COUNTY
- Dillon School District 4: Superintendent Ray Rogers said Thursday that the district has no vaccination plan at this time.
