FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -Rain returns to the area Friday with more chances of rain through the weekend.
Tonight will see skies turning cloudy. Temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 40s by midnight, but then start to slowly climb. By daybreak Friday, most areas will see temperatures in the lower 50s.
A cold front will move through the Carolinas during the day on Friday. Ahead of the front, a band of showers will bring increasing rain chances. The showers will arrive in the Pee Dee near sunrise with showers lingering at times into the afternoon. The best chance of rain along the Grand Strand will be from the late morning through the early evening. It will be milder ahead of the front with afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 50s. A gusty southerly wind will produce wind gusts of up to 25 to 30 mph at times in the afternoon.
Showers will come to an end after midnight Friday night with some clearing by Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Saturday will start off with areas of sunshine, but clouds will quickly return. A developing area of low pressure will send rain back into the area by the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures on Saturday will reach the lower 50s.
Steady and sometimes heavy rain is now expected Saturday night with temperatures in the lower 40s.
Rain will likely be ongoing early in the day on Sunday but will taper off through the morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through most of the day with temperatures once again in the lower 50s.
Rainfall totals from Friday through Sunday morning will likely average around one inch for most of the area with isolated amounts of 2 inches possible.
