FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Friday

A cold front will move through the Carolinas during the day on Friday. Ahead of the front, a band of showers will bring increasing rain chances. The showers will arrive in the Pee Dee near sunrise with showers lingering at times into the afternoon. The best chance of rain along the Grand Strand will be from the late morning through the early evening. It will be milder ahead of the front with afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 50s. A gusty southerly wind will produce wind gusts of up to 25 to 30 mph at times in the afternoon.