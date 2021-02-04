Fire at North Myrtle Beach Flea Market ruled accidental, officials say

By Brad Dickerson | February 4, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 12:50 PM

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – Fire officials said Wednesday’s fire at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market is being ruled accidental.

Multiple agencies were dispatched to the blaze at 100 Highway 17 in Little River around 2 p.m. on Feb. 3. Viewer-submitted photos and video showed heavy flames had engulfed the building.

One person sustained a minor injury that was treated without requiring transport to the hospital.

Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said the fire is still under investigation

