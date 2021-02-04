DHEC: S.C. registers over 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, 75 additional deaths announced

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 1,649 new COVID-19 cases and 75 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 403,928 and deaths to 6,730, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 119 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths. In Florence County, 35 new virus cases were reported and two additional deaths.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 23,653 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 10.1%.
Of the state’s 11,436 inpatient hospital beds, 9,345 are in use for a 81.72% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 1,677 are COVID-19 patients, of which 382 are in ICU and 239 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.