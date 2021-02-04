DHEC hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee county is getting more help to vaccinate those who are eligible in the fight against COVID-19.
Marlboro County Emergency Management announced Thursday that DHEC is hosting a free vaccine clinic on Feb. 12. The clinics will be located at the Bennettsville Community Center on 714 North Marlboro St., in Bennettsville.
Officials said vaccinations will be made by appointment only, and no walk-ins will be accepted. Those in Phase 1a, as well as those ages 65 and older, are eligible to make appointments.
Anyone interested can either make an appointment online or by calling the DHEC Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110.
