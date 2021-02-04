Country music star Miranda Lambert stops in Charleston during cross-country trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Country music singer and songwriter Miranda Lambert stopped in the Lowcountry this past weekend.
Lambert posted some pictures over on Twitter showing some of the highlights she had including a stop at Halls Chophouse in downtown Charleston.
Other spots she made a trip to include Middleton Place and Mount Pleasant which can be seen below in more pictures Lambert tweeted.
Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, are reportedly in the middle of a cross-country trip using an Airstream trailer, which she calls “The Sheriff.”
The couple’s first stop in their trek was in Asheville where they visited the Biltmore Estate.
