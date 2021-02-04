Coroner: Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle near Highway 501

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Horry County, according to officials.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 28-year-old Keron Powell, of Aynor, was hit by a car while he was walking along Highway 501 near the intersection of Four Mile Road at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Willard added that Powell died at the scene of traumatic injuries and that the Conway Police Department is investigating.
Conway spokesperson June Wood said police do not expect charges in the case as of Wednesday evening.
