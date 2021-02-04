Conway Medical Center opens vaccination appointments to those ages 65 and older

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The group of people allowed to get a vaccine in South Carolina has expanded.
People ages 65-69 can begin making appointments Monday.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the change Wednesday, and one area hospital has already started to feel the rush.
“We have been ready,” said Allyson Floyd, a spokesperson for Conway Medical Center. “Our team has done a tremendous job in preparing and being ready for every step as we move forward in this. We are excited to be able to provide these vaccines and this is truly a lifesaving effort.”
CMC updated its website the moment that announcement came out, and Floyd says they had people ages 65-69 scheduling appointments within two minutes.
She says their goal is to get shots in arms, so they wanted to facilitate that as soon as possible.
People in that age group that have already signed-up will go on the back end of an already long waiting list, however.
CMC is doing it on a first come first serve basis, so those in the 70 plus age group that already scheduled an appointment will still go first.
The hospital’s waiting list is up to about 20,000 people at the moment.
Floyd says they’re vaccinating up to 500 people a day at the Health Plaza South location.
At the moment, that will remain the only place they do vaccinations.
“If we receive the supply, we certainly have the option to staff additional locations and places to give the vaccine,” said Floyd. “If we were able to do that, it all depends on the supply we are able to receive.”
DHEC says the state decided to make this change because of more vaccine allocations and a new, streamlined approach.
Floyd notes the hospital received a large shipment of doses this week that will certainly help.
“This week we received about 3900 doses, so we were able to move even further forward in the waiting list,” she said. “We do look forward to being able to continue our process to make this happen for everybody.”
So far, CMC has distributed 10,000 doses of the vaccine.
