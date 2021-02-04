Coastal Football adds two mid-year transfers for 2021

“We are excited about this entire 19-men class,” said coach Chadwell. “We were able to fill some positions will help us continue to build our program and continue our quest to be champions both on and off the field. Most importantly, we have added young men that believe in our culture, our team, our staff, and in Coastal Carolina football.” The 2021 early signing class ranked in December 2020 second in the Sun Belt overall by both 247sports and Rivals.