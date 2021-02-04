Coastal Carolina announces 2021 softball schedule

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The countdown is now on to a new season for Coastal Carolina softball.
Earlier this week, the program announced its schedule for the upcoming 2021 season. Coastal also announced that no tickets will be sold to home games this season, and attendance will be managed by a team list only. Face coverings will also be required for all home games at St. John Stadium.
The Chanticleers will begin the year as part of the Kickin’ Chicken Classic on Feb. 12 at St. John Stadium in Conway against No. 23 Tennessee. The tournament field will also include games against UConn, Ohio and Akron.
Coastal will then host the Battle at the Beach from Feb. 19-21, with games scheduled against East Carolina, Buffalo and Saint Francis. The Chants will then take on South Carolina in a doubleheader in Columbia on Feb. 24.
The team will also end the month of February hosting the Chanticleer showdown with Lipscomb, Marshall and Charleston Southern all making stops in Conway. The Chants will also head to Boca Raton, Florida, to participate in a tournament featuring Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, Florida International and Illinois State.
The remaining schedule includes a slate of Sun Belt Conference games, as well as nonconference matchups against College of Charleston and old Big South Conference rival Winthrop.
The 2021 Sun Belt Conference Softball Tournament is currently scheduled for May 12-15 in Troy, Alabama, with NCAA Regionals set to begin May 21.
