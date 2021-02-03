Surfside Beach police warn of catalytic converter thefts in the area

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Surfside Beach police want the community and local businesses to be aware of a rash of catalytic converter thefts in the area.
The thieves are able to get under vehicles and saw off the exhaust components in a matter of 60 seconds or less. The thieves then sell the metals inside the converter.
The most desired catalytic converter comes from a Toyota Prius, according to Surfside Beach police.
And to replace the catalytic converter is a pricey one. It can cost someone between $1,000 and $2,500 to fix it.
Surfside Beach police warn that if you have a vehicle parked at a business at night, make sure it is parked somewhere well-lit and in sight of any surveillance cameras.
If you see any suspicious activity, you’re asked to call 843-913-6368.
