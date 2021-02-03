Second person dies following shooting in Darlington County, coroner says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A second person has died following a shooting that happened last week in Darlington County, authorities said.
Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said the shooting happened in the area of Swift Creek Road and Memory Lane, which is south of Hartsville, on Jan. 28.
County coroner Todd Hardee said 33-year-old Tiffny Crawford died at the scene. On Wednesday, 71-year-old Allen Stratton died at an area hospital from injuries sustained in the shooting, according to the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.
A third person was injured in the shooting. Their condition is not available at this time.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, with assistance from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.
