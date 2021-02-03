S.C. residents aged 65 and older can start scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Those in South Carolina aged 65 and older can start scheduling their COVID-19 vaccine appointments beginning Monday, Feb. 8, state officials announced Wednesday.
According to a release from Gov. Henry McMaster’s office, those 65 and older can make those appointments regardless of health status or pre-existing conditions.
“With increased vaccine allocations from the federal government and a streamlined, statewide vaccination plan, it is now appropriate to expand the number of South Carolinians eligible to receive vaccine. However, supply of the vaccine remains limited for the time being,” the release stated.
State officials said additional steps to expedite access to additional South Carolinians – including teachers and others in Phase 1B – will be made based on the use of the vaccine, the number of appointments made, and other information on vaccine supply.
“We have a moral and ethical duty to first vaccinate the South Carolinians who are at the highest risk of dying from the virus,” said McMaster. “At this time, placing a younger person between a senior citizen and what could be their lifesaving shot would be unconscionable and irresponsible. Today’s action will save lives and allow our teachers to be vaccinated next.”
Here’s what those eligible need to know:
- Beginning Monday, Feb. 8, any South Carolina resident who is at least 65 years old can schedule their appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine.
- The risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age, with older adults at the highest risk.
- Residents will be asked to provide a driver’s license or other form of ID at their appointment that confirms their age and, therefore, their eligibility to receive vaccine.
- South Carolinians eligible to receive vaccine can schedule an appointment at a location accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments. The scdhec.gov/vaxlocator can be used to find those locations and get contact information for scheduling appointments at those locations. People can also call DHEC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110 for help finding vaccine providers and their contact information to schedule an appointment.
- COVID-19 is still at high levels in South Carolina. Wear a face mask, stay six feet away from others, avoid crowds, and get tested often.
