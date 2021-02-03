Publix taking more appointments for COVID-19 vaccine in S.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Publix announced Wednesday that it will begin taking more appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations in South Carolina.
The grocery chain said starting after 6 a.m. Thursday, eligible customers will be able to schedule appointments for as early as Saturday, Feb. 6.
This comes after appointments from Publix were fully booked within hours after opening last month.
Appointments will only be made for those eligible for the vaccine in South Carolina, which currently includes those over 70 years of age, healthcare workers as well as residents and staff in long-term care facilities.
Click here for more information and how to register.
