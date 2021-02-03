Police: Suspect in fatal shooting of Florence teen in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Florence say a suspect in a shooting last month that left a teen dead is now in custody.
Florence police announced Wednesday that 20-year-old Antwan Khyre Holmes, of Darlington, was arrested in North Carolina.
According to a press release from Florence police, Holmes had outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The deadly shooting happened on Jan. 16 in the 700 block of Carver Street.
The victim was identified by the Florence County Coroner’s Office as 17-year-old Tharon Orlando Jackson II.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.