Police: Suspect in fatal shooting of Florence teen in custody

Police: Suspect in fatal shooting of Florence teen in custody
Antwan Khyre Holmes (Source: Florence Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | February 3, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 3:15 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Florence say a suspect in a shooting last month that left a teen dead is now in custody.

Florence police announced Wednesday that 20-year-old Antwan Khyre Holmes, of Darlington, was arrested in North Carolina.

According to a press release from Florence police, Holmes had outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The deadly shooting happened on Jan. 16 in the 700 block of Carver Street.

The victim was identified by the Florence County Coroner’s Office as 17-year-old Tharon Orlando Jackson II.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.