‘Operation Groundhog Day’ nets over 40 arrests in Robeson County, surrounding areas

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office had a busy 24 hours.
With the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service, the sheriff’s office took 43 people into custody during its “Operation Groundhog Day: Shadow Seeker” in Robeson County and neighboring counties.
Among those arrested were two people who have been charged in a 2018 murder.
Samantha Meszaro, 32, and Aaron Locklear, 34, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Allen Fields.
The two were initially charged with first-degree burglary back in Dec. 2018. They are at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the operation is ongoing.
“We are continuing our efforts in cleaning up areas of our county. If you have outstanding warrants or any civil or criminal process, I am asking you to come to the sheriff’s office and let’s take care of it. Operations such as this allow for more manpower and resources which provides for a safer approach for law enforcement” Wilkins said.
Other warrants in the operation consisted of those wanted on robbery, breaking and entering, drug possession and other various felonies and misdemeanors.
Below are the people who were arrested in the operation and their charges:
1. Samantha Meszaro, 32, of Lumberton Charges: First Degree Murder and Felony Conspiracy
2. Aaron K. Locklear, 34, of Lumberton Charges: First Degree Murder and Felony Conspiracy
3. Labreeska D. Locklear, 46, of Pembroke Charges: Two (2) counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
4. Jeremy Lucas Locklear, 31, of Pembroke Charges: Possession with intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver a Schedule III controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Possession with intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
5. Della Marie Hunt, 31, of Pembroke Charges: Possession of a Scheduled III Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Marijuana and Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance
6. Keyshawn Thompson, 20, of Parkton Charges: Two (2) counts of Conspiracy to Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Three (3) Counts of Second Degree Kidnapping
7. Chadwick Locklear, 38, of Maxton Charges: Larceny of a firearm, Possession of a stolen firearm and two (2) counts of Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon
8. Donavan Locklear, 25, of Rowland Charges: Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
9. Christopher LaClaire, 44, of Lumberton Charges: Larceny of a motor vehicle, Felony Larceny and seven (7) counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle
10. Kimberly Douglas, 33, of Lumberton Charges: Assault by pointing and gun and Simple assault
11. James B. Dial, 26, of Shannon Charges: Forgery and uttering, Obtaining property by false pretense and Forgery notes, checks and securities
12. Michael Rose, 30, of Lumberton Charges: Possession of a Weapon by a Prisoner
13. Shaun Dale Hemingway, 42, of Lumberton Charges: Failure to report new address as a sex offender
14. Audrey J. CiCi, 36, of Fayetteville Charges: Breaking and Entering and Larceny after breaking and entering
15. Tasha Mitchell, 42, of Lumberton Charges: Conspiracy to Breaking and Entering, Breaking and Entering and Larceny after breaking and entering
16. Graham Poston, 42, of Lumberton Charges: Conspiracy to Breaking and Entering, Breaking and Entering and Larceny after breaking and entering
17. Trictian Hunt, 22, of Lumberton Charges: Felony Larceny and Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle
18. Kevin Hammonds, 26, of Lumberton Charges Malicious Conduct by a Prisoner
19. Jaheim Purdie, 19, of Lumberton Charges: Second Degree Burglary and Larceny after Breaking and Entering
20. Charles R. Hughes, 41 of Lumberton Charges: Breaking and Entering and Larceny after Breaking and Entering
21. Jody Hunt Jr., 24, of Shannon Charges: Second Degree Burglary, Larceny after Breaking and Entering and Assault by Pointing a Gun
22. Marcus D. Lambert, 24 of Red Springs Charges: Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Dwelling and Assault by Pointing a Gun
23. Michael L. Strickland, 46, of Rowland Charges: Breaking and Entering and Larceny after breaking and entering
24. James Earl Lowery, 24, of Pembroke Charges: Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and Injury to Real Property
25. Linwood Locklear, 48, Maxton Charges: Sex Offense Registration Law Violation
26. William Moore, 47, of Lumberton Charges: Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon
27. Justin Lee Scott, 23, of Lumberton Charges: Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering and Larceny of a Firearm
28. Donnie Ray Blanks, 30, of Lumberton Charges: Receiving Stolen Goods
29. Christopher Strickland, 42, of Maxton Charges: Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking
30. Robert Strong Jr., 34, of Maxton Charges: Larceny of Motor Vehicle and Obtaining Property by False Pretense
31. Tiffany Sanderson, 31, Charges: Failure to Appear for School Attendance Violation
32. Heath Dial, 48, of Lumberton Charges: Nonsupport of Child
33. Sarah Lee Wilkin, 31, of Lumberton Charges: Failure to Appear for Littering
34. Adam Oxendine, 35, of Fairmont Charges: Failure to Appear for Injury to Personal Property and
35. Amber Moore 39, of Lumberton Charges: Three (3) counts of Failure to Appear for Trespassing
36. Kayla Locklear, 27, of Fairmont Charges: School Attendance Violation
37. Silas Oxendine, 25, of Fairmont Charges: Failure to Appear for Carrying a Concealed Weapon
38. Bobby J. Locklear, 74, of Lumberton Charges: Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Communicating Threats
39. Jennifer Oxendine, 40 of Shannon Charges: Failure to Appear for Driving While Impaired
40. Terrell M. Oxendine, 38, of Lumberton Charges: Failure to Appear for Misdemeanor Larceny
41. Loretta Rice, 29, Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Communicating Threats
42. William Eric Hunt, 32, of Lumberton Charges: Three (3) counts of Failure to Appear for Assault on Female and Probation Violation
43. Myles McKeithan, 31, of Elizabethown Charges: Failure to Appear for two (2) counts failure to wear a seatbelt and driving while license revoked
