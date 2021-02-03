McLeod Health Seacoast hosting drive-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at North Myrtle Beach High School

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A drive-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held on Saturday in North Myrtle Beach, to give better access to those living in the north end of Horry County.
McLeod Health Seacoast is hosting the vaccine clinic at North Myrtle Beach High School for those in Phase 1a.
WMBF News has received a lot of messages from people who are upset that there aren’t any vaccine providers on the north end of Horry County, making it hard for those 70 and older to get vaccinated.
“I have been on the phone with the governor’s office, I have talked with Rep. Bailey and I’ve talked to Sen. Hembree, and we’re all in agreement we need to provide more vaccines on the north end of Horry County,” North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley said.
The mayor then alerted WMBF News about the drive-up vaccine clinic that will be held at the high school on Saturday.
She explained that people will not have to schedule an appointment ahead of Saturday’s clinic. What people will do is drive-up to Entrance 1 starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, and they will be given a voucher. That voucher will provide you with a scheduled appointment time for the vaccine that day. They must provide and ID and proof that they are in Phase 1a.
“The voucher will tell you what time that you can get a vaccination on Saturday. Either you will get on first thing or you may have to come back an hour or two hours. But you will have to have a voucher and a time,” Hatley explained.
Then when it is your scheduled appointment time, vaccine parking will be at Entrance 2.
WMBF News asked Hatley if she’s worried about it being a little hectic since people won’t have to make an appointment ahead of time.
“I’m hoping that it will go well. That’s what the plan is and I am hoping it will go well. It may be a little inconvenient for some people but I’m hoping and praying it will go well,” Hatley said.
The vaccine clinic will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and vaccines will be available while doses last.
