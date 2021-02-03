Marlboro County girls basketball team in quarantine after player tests positive for COVID-19

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County High School girls basketball team is now under quarantine, according to officials.
The Marlboro County School District said Wednesday that a player on the team was the household contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19. That player also tested positive, officials said.
The district said the entire team is now under quarantine for up to two weeks out of an abundance of caution.
No details on plans to make up games, or how this will impact the season going forward, were immediately available.
