Man accused of killing two Florence officers requests speedy trial

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Lawyers for the man accused in the 2018 Vintage Place shooting in Florence, which took the lives of two law enforcement officers, made a request for a speedy trial last month.
That means a trial for Fred Hopkins must happen within 70 days of the request, which was formally submitted Jan. 8. That leaves 44 days for the trial to begin.
Hopkins is accused of ambushing officers at his home in the Vintage Place subdivision on Oct. 3, 2018, as they were serving a search warrant on his son, Seth Hopkins, on child sex abuse allegations.
Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was shot and killed at the scene. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Farrah Turner died a few weeks later from her injuries. Five other law enforcement officers were injured in the ambush.
The state has announced their intention to seek the death penalty for Hopkins.
In 2019, Seth Hopkins pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
As part of the plea agreement, nine additional criminal sexual conduct charges against Hopkins were dropped.
He will be given credit for time served. Upon his release, Hopkins will be placed on GPS monitoring for life and must register as a sex offender.
