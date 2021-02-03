Large Boa Constrictor gets stuck in dashboard of car in Stanly County

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Imagine driving down the road with a large snake stuck in the dashboard of your car.
In Stanly County, a Boa Constrictor got stuck in the dashboard of the owner’s car on Monday on the way back from a visit to the vet.
Stanly County Animal Protective Services shared a photo of the large snake before and after it was safely removed from the car.
“It is never a dull moment at APS, and yesterday was not any different,” Stanly County Animal Protective Services said in a social media post. “Our officers were dispatched out to a situation where a pet Boa Constrictor got himself stuck in the dashboard of his owner’s car, while on the way back from the vet.”
