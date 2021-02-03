Horry County Schools announce new grab-and-go locations for student meals

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools announced Wednesday new locations for grab-and-go student meals.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 8, meals can be picked-up at the following schools:
- Aynor High School
- Green Sea Floyds Elementary
- Loris Middle
- Myrtle Beach Middle
- North Myrtle Beach Middle
- Socastee High
- St. James Middle
- Ten Oaks Middle
- Whittemore Park Middle
In addition to providing free student meals during face-to-face instruction, the school district said grab-and-go meals will also be available for all students participating in the virtual program and those participating in distance learning.
Daily meals consist of one breakfast and one lunch. Curbside meals can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information on meal kits offered by HCS, click here.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.