Horry County Parks and Rec offers five days of after school care at several locations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of elementary students are returning to full-time face-to-face learning in just a few days.
To help parents and guardians with care after the bell rings, Horry County Parks and Recreation is extending its after school program services.
Parks and Rec will have after school care at all locations Monday through Friday, from 2:30 to 6 p.m. starting Feb. 8. Several rec centers have openings. However, calls have increased so it’s encouraged to act quickly if there’s any interest.
“We expect the numbers to continue to go up; it’s definitely trending in that direction,” after school program supervisor Jeff Bailey said. “I strongly recommend visiting, directly calling the main office or one of the participating sites.”
Each location has different numbers of availability:
- South Strand Recreation Center = 16 open spots
- Green Sea Floyds Senior Center = 18 open spots
- Carolina Forest Recreation Center = 12 open spots
- North Strand Recreation Center is not taking any new enrollments at this time.
Program supervisor Jeff Bailey said HCPR has had after school care all year but it’s been based on the hybrid learning model.
Horry County Parks and Rec staff will help children with homework, and provide healthy snacks, arts and crafts, and sports.
Students typically arrive to the after school program by school bus transportation. However, schools are designated to certain rec center locations and they’re filling up. If a location reaches capacity, parents could have a second option.
“We are open to children coming to other areas as drop offs,” Bailey said. “So whether we don’t have room available at one site or whether, you know, whatever reason it may be, if it’s a school that doesn’t necessarily transport to us, parents can bring their children to us and certainly we will welcome them at any other site.”
The program is $40 a week per child and it’s only for children ages 5 to 12.
People can register by visiting parksandrec.horrycounty.org, going in person, or calling 843-915-7879 for more information.
