Horry County officials to detonate ordnance near Highway 90

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in one part of Horry County may hear a loud noise on Wednesday night, but officials say there’s nothing to worry about.
The Horry County Police Department said its bomb squad is preparing to safely dispose of explosive materials in the area of Highway 90. Both the Conway Fire Department and Conway Police Department also gave public notices Wednesday, saying an ordnance will be detonated near the Horry County landfill.
All of the agencies say residents may hear a loud explosion and there is no threat to the area.
