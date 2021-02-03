Horry County, CMC discussing development agreement that would help clear way for Carolina Forest hospital

Last month, council members postponed a vote on rezoning a nearly 360-acre tract for the proposed $161 million hospital. County officials said they wanted to meet with neighbors and state wildlife officials who oppose the project to see if they could reach a compromise with hospital staff. Some leaders planned to vote on the rezoning Tuesday night, but the county didn’t even put the item on this week’s agenda because all the stakeholders were not able to discuss the issues surrounding the project until the morning of the council meeting.