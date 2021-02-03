Grand Strand hospitals respond to possible vaccine rollout changes to include those 65+

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Those 65 and older could soon be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.
Last week, Gov. Henry McMaster said he wants more of South Carolina’s most vulnerable population to get vaccinated as soon as possible, which includes those 65 and older.
During a subcommittee hearing on Tuesday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Acting Director Marshall Taylor told lawmakers they’re looking at the possibility day-by-day.
“I think we’re days or weeks away,” said Taylor.
After learning that those 65 and older could soon start getting vaccinated, our news team reached out to area hospitals to see if they’re ready to take on more appointments and vaccinations.
Conway Medical Center provided this statement to our news team:
Conway Medical Center has provided more than 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to our community and will continue to make appointments and administer the vaccine as quickly and efficiently as we can as the doses are sent to us. CMC still has thousands of appointment requests, and we are contacting people to make appointments as we receive additional supplies of the vaccine. If the eligible vaccine recipients are expanded to age 65 and up, we will continue with our process to administer shots to as many people as possible. For those who are currently eligible for a vaccine, go to ConwayMedicalCenter.com to request an appointment and be placed on the waiting list.”
At Tidelands Health, Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar said as much as Tidelands wants those 65 and older to roll up their sleeves, it may not be possible unless they receive more doses.
“The number of people on the list isn’t driving how much we’re doing every week,” Resetar said. “It’s all about the supply being delivered to South Carolina, not about the capacity of the facilities or the ability of the teams to ramp up to do more vaccines.”
So far, Tidelands Health has administered more than 11,165 first doses, including to 8,186 people who are 70 and up, and 2,981 Phase 1a workers. As of Tuesday night, Tidelands has administered 1,857 second doses.
“We’re giving it out really as fast as we’re receiving it,” Resetar said. “This week, we’re not doing as many vaccines because we only can do as much as we get the vaccine. Our clinics are doing fantastic and they’re really staged to do a lot of volume. But this week, we only received a limited amount of first dose vaccines.”
She said the hospital has all the necessary preparations in place to vaccinate more people when the time comes. Resetar said Tidelands Health is committed to vaccinating as many people as possible, but the math isn’t adding up equally, because the demand for the doses far outreaches the actual supply.
Resetar said their staff is already trying to vaccinate those in the 70 and older age group as quickly as possible with the limited supply they receive from the state. She warned that if Phase 1a is expanded, people will have to wait their turn.
“We’re likely to take a little longer to get through the 70-year-olds that are already on the waiting list,” Resetar said. “So although it would be fine if 65-year-olds begin to sign up, they’re signing up for Tidelands Health behind the 70-year-olds that are already on the waiting list.”
Resetar said there’s a big misunderstanding about the concept of ‘time’ when it comes to the vaccination rollout process for Tidelands and other medical agencies. One example she shared, is people thinking hospitals need to speed up the process to get more people vaccinated.
She wants everyone to clearly understand that the vaccination pace is not the issue, it’s the short supply of vaccines from the state.
“So if we [announce] it’s going to be many more weeks until we get to another 20,000 who are 70 and up, that’s not because we can’t do it quick enough or we don’t have enough people to do it or capacity to do it,” Resetar said. “It’s about we’re not going to get, at least for now, any more vaccine than a couple thousand of doses a week at the max.”
DHEC has not confirmed when those 65 and up can get vaccinated.
In order to receive a vaccine through a medical provider, you must have an appointment.
Hospitals across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Region are encouraging everyone to continue following the safety measures that will help to reduce the spread of COVID-19, which includes washing your hands, wearing a face mask, keeping 6-feet of distance from another and using hand sanitizer.
