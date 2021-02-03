Grand Strand hospitals respond to possible vaccine rollout changes to include those 65+

Conway Medical Center has provided more than 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to our community and will continue to make appointments and administer the vaccine as quickly and efficiently as we can as the doses are sent to us. CMC still has thousands of appointment requests, and we are contacting people to make appointments as we receive additional supplies of the vaccine. If the eligible vaccine recipients are expanded to age 65 and up, we will continue with our process to administer shots to as many people as possible. For those who are currently eligible for a vaccine, go to ConwayMedicalCenter.com to request an appointment and be placed on the waiting list.”