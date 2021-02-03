Georgetown boys basketball team in quarantine after player tests positive for COVID-19

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown High School boys basketball team is now in quarantine due to COVID-19, according to officials.
The Georgetown County School District said Wednesday that a player, who participated in a recent game, had tested positive. The district also said the team and coaching staff are now in quarantine.
The Bulldogs’ game against Waccamaw, originally scheduled to take place Wednesday, was then postponed.
The district said a decision on upcoming games, including the upcoming Region 7-2A tournament, will be made after a meeting on Thursday.
GCSD also says it has also notified the South Carolina High School League, Waccamaw High School and the Department of Health and Environmental Control upon finding out about the positive test. The district added that it has also followed protocols from state health officials.
Officials said Wednesday’s girls basketball game between Georgetown and Waccamaw will be played as scheduled.
