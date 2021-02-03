Fourth suspect in Myrtle Beach double homicide arrested in Texas

Tyrese Dashawn Lighty (Source: U.S. Marshals)
By WMBF News Staff | February 3, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST - Updated February 3 at 8:29 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A fourth person is in custody in connection to a Myrtle Beach double homicide.

Tyrese Dashawn Lighty was arrested without incident Tuesday by members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, authorities said.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals, the 22-year-old was found at an apartment in the 13000 block of Oak Terrace Drive in Live Oak, Tex.

He was arrested on eight outstanding warrants involving first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault, the release stated.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Lighty’s charges stem from a shooting that happened at Allen’s Food Basket last October. Two people, later identified as Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods, were killed.

Police previously announced the arrests of three other suspects: Samuel Frye, Lonnell Duckett and Mardave Hunter.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Lighty remains in jail in Bexar County, Tex. awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

