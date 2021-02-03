Fourth suspect in Myrtle Beach double homicide arrested in Texas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A fourth person is in custody in connection to a Myrtle Beach double homicide.
Tyrese Dashawn Lighty was arrested without incident Tuesday by members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, authorities said.
According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals, the 22-year-old was found at an apartment in the 13000 block of Oak Terrace Drive in Live Oak, Tex.
He was arrested on eight outstanding warrants involving first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault, the release stated.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Lighty’s charges stem from a shooting that happened at Allen’s Food Basket last October. Two people, later identified as Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods, were killed.
Police previously announced the arrests of three other suspects: Samuel Frye, Lonnell Duckett and Mardave Hunter.
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Lighty remains in jail in Bexar County, Tex. awaiting extradition to South Carolina.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.