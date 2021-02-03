FIRST ALERT: Cold night ahead, mild and wetter by Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Clear and cold weather tonight will transition to a milder and more wet weather pattern by Friday.
Skies will remain clear through tonight with temperatures turning cold again. Temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 20s across the Pee Dee and to near 30 along the Grand Strand.
Thursday will start off sunny, but clouds will start to thicken by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb into the lower 50s by the afternoon.
The next round of rain arrives on Friday as shower chances increase through the day. Despite cloudy skies and increasing rain chances, temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to near 60. Rainfall will be scattered through the afternoon and evening before tapering off late Friday night. Rainfall totals will generally be one half an inch or less.
The weekend will start with cloudy skies and a lingering shower possible early Saturday before skies begin to clear late in the day. Saturday afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 50s.
What had looked to be a significant rain-maker for Sunday is now looking much less impressive as most of the rain will stay well off shore. Skies will likely remain mostly cloudy through the day with just a stray shower or two possible as temperatures climb into the middle 50s.
