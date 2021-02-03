FBI asks public for information regarding double homicide on Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WBTV) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help in their investigation of a double homicide that happened on Fort Bragg in early December.
On Dec. 2, 44-year-old Timothy Dumas Sr. and 37-year-old Master Sergeant William Lavigne II were found dead on Fort Bragg near Manchester Road in Cumberland County.
FBI says as part of the ongoing in-depth investigation into the deaths of Dumas and Lavigne, investigators are asking the public for assistance to create a timeline of their locations and activities on Dec. 1-2.
A gray 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck belonging to Lavigne was found at the crime scene near Manchester Road. A dark-colored 2015 Dodge Ram pick-up truck belonging to Dumas was found abandoned at another location.
Anyone with information regarding the homicides of Dumas or Lavigne, or you saw either of them or their respective vehicles on December 1 or 2, 2020, call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or Army CID at 910-396-8777.
