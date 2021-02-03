Fairly vaccinating communities, combatting mistrust remain key challenges in S.C. distribution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Several groups aired their concerns on Wednesday about how the vaccine distribution process is going on South Carolina.
The state’s Vaccine Advisory Committee held its weekly meeting. The committee is made up of organizations across the state, including the South Carolina Hospital Association, AARP South Carolina and the South Carolina Christian Council. The group takes federal vaccine guidance on vaccine distribution and adapts it to best fit South Carolina and helps to finalize each phase of the distribution.
During Wednesday’s meeting, groups discussed the successes that they have seen with the distribution and the challenges that the state is still facing.
FORGING AHEAD | WMBF investigates South Carolina’s vaccine distribution process
One of the key challenges was combatting mistrust and misinformation about the vaccine. Officials noted that there is still a lot of misinformation on social media about the vaccine, along with mistrust in the government and what’s in the vaccine.
Faith Dupree with the Columbia Urban League suggested having community conversations through Zoom and have that information on their website in order to reach their constituents.
State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said that she has been speaking with groups in the community to talk about COVID-19 and the vaccine. Bell said she has been targeting those in the African American community to make sure they are properly informed.
Another challenge brought up by many organizations was making sure that the vaccine is being distributed fairly and equitably.
Able South Carolina Executive Director Kimberly Tissot was very vocal about how people in the disability community have been prioritized in the vaccine distribution plan. She believes there is a misperception that those who are disabled have the choice to stay at home and avoid the public so they’re not as at-risk as other people, but she said that’s not true.
“I feel like disability is not being represented or being considered because of the idea of what people think our lives are like,” Tissot said. “I am a person with a physical disability. I’m also a parent and I run an organization, so we’re all around you we’re not just in nursing homes.”
She added that DHEC’s vaccine information website is not available in alternative formats. She pointed out that the map has not been made accessible for people who are blind which is an American Disability Act violation.
Tissot also brought up there aren’t any equitable plans to place to accommodate people who are either unable to leave their home to get vaccinated or those who do not have a mode of transportation.
“I have never felt like our population really did not matter until COVID really hit and I think this is nationwide so I’m hoping that we can raise a lot of awareness and protect our population,” Tissot added.
Along with the disability communities, several organizations brought up concerns about making sure those in the rural and underserved areas are also being provided equal opportunity to get the vaccine.
Graham Adams, the CEO of the South Carolina Office of Rural Health, said that there is a lack of data available on exactly who has received the vaccine.
WMBF News has also raised those concerns with DHEC. The health agency has said that it is creating a dashboard that will show the ages, gender, racial background, etc. of those who have received the vaccine.
Adams said that information is important when it comes to bringing awareness about the need for vaccines in rural and underserved communities.
“Absent that data, we’re all just talking in large numbers or round numbers and once we see who’s gotten it, who hasn’t gotten it, we can really start to advocate more effectively and start to address the need where it exists,” Adams explained.
Greg Barabell, who is also with the South Carolina Office of Rural Health, brought up concerns that the DHEC board voted to allocate vaccines in the state based on per capita. He noted that counties without a hospital would suffer more on that model over basing it on the social vulnerability index.
Bell noted that all concerns and recommendations are being addressed by DHEC. She added that because of the limited supply of vaccines coming into the state, it is forcing health leaders to make difficult decisions when it comes to the distribution of the vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.