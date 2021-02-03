Dining With Dockery: Hamburger Joe’s

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach.
Located on 48th Ave S in North Myrtle Beach, Hamburger Joe’s has been a go to spot for many here in Horry County. Andrew wanted to put their claim of the “best and most affordable wings and burgers” to the taste test.
While Hamburger Joe’s has two locations, Andrew took a short drive up to the North Myrtle Beach location for today’s shoot. You can actually find the second location in the south strand in Surfside.
The original Hamburger Joe’s opened right after Hurricane Hugo on October 11, 1989 by Joe Brooks. In the mid-80′s, Joe wanted to offer casual fine dining to beach and golf enthusiasts, so he opened Joe’s Bar and Grill. With the name “Bar & Grill”, many thought it was a burger joint, so Joe decided to open a burger joint called Hamburger Joe’s.
Joe and his crew do absolutely everything they can to see you and serve you when you visit one of the locations here in Horry Count.
The restaurant features a little bit of everything. From winds, sandwiches, burgers, salads and some of the best sides, you can’t go wrong with anything here. To see a full menu, visit their website.
This week, Andrew samples some of the favorites and tells you just how good the food really is. You can find the full video above.
