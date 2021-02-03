DHEC: S.C. registers over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 64 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday that South Carolina registered 1,762 COVID-19 cases, along with 64 additional deaths linked to the virus.
It brings the statewide total number of cases to 402,361 since testing began last spring. The death toll from the virus in South Carolina has also risen to 6,663, according to DHEC.
Of Wednesday’s new cases, DHEC said 140 were reported in Horry County while 26 were reported in Florence County.
Horry County also reported five new deaths Wednesday, while two were also confirmed in Florence County.
For a complete breakdown of new cases, click here. For a breakdown of new deaths, click here.
As of Wednesday, more than 5 million tests have been performed for South Carolinians since last year, according to DHEC.
Of the state’s 11,372 inpatient hospital beds, 9,225 are in use for an 81.12% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 1,760 are COVID-19 patients, of which 391 are in ICU and 238 are ventilated.
