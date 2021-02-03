DHEC begins piloting statewide vaccine appointment website for select health departments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control has taken a major step in making booking vaccine appointments easier for South Carolinians.
Leaders have said that a statewide booking website was in the works and would be much more user-friendly than the federal online system that many people have had to use.
The new booking appointment system will be called CVAS, COVID Vaccine Appointment System.
During a news briefing on Monday, it was announced that the new website has launched but on a very small scale. Nick Davidson, the senior deputy of public health, explained that DHEC has begun piloting the system for a few of the health departments and that will increase over the next weeks.
“We want to make sure that anything we do, we do it well, particularly given the number of people who this could impact,” Davidson said.
Davidson added that they want to make sure that any bugs in the system are worked out before launching it on a larger scale.
He said that there are a handful of health departments that have successfully scheduled appointments through the system. As of Monday night, 492 appointments were made. There were just over 700 appointments available among the health departments that are available on the new booking system.
He also highlighted how much easier the system will be for the community.
“We’re really excited about it because it doesn’t require that a link be sent to somebody, to then register in that link and then go online. Somebody can go directly to the link and make themselves an appointment with really no assistance as long as they have the internet,” Davidson said.
He also addressed those who do not have computers or internet access, and how this will impact their appointment book capabilities.
Davidson explained that people will be able to call the DHEC Vaccination Call Center and operators will be able to use the statewide system to book an appointment for an individual.
The number for the DHEC Vaccine Information Line is 1-866-365-8110. It is available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week. Leaders said there are about 300 people working in the call center.
