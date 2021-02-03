Hartsville man charged after authorities find child sexual abuse material

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is in custody after an investigation into child sexual abuse material, according to authorities.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday that 35-year-old Brandon Joel Ivy, of Hartsville, was arrested Tuesday. The attorney general’s office said investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Ivy.
Investigators said Ivy was found to have multiple files of child sexual abuse material, and deputies from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Officials with the attorney general’s office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force also assisted with the investigation.
Ivy faces nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which officials said is punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.
The S.C. Attorney General’s Office said it will prosecute the case.
Online records show Ivy is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, with no bond set as of Wednesday.
