One hurt in three-alarm fire at North Myrtle Beach Flea Market

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon in the Little River area.
According to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey, firefighters were dispatched to a third-alarm commercial structure fire at 100 Highway 17 in Little River at 2 p.m.
A search of that address came up with the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market.
Casey said one person suffered a minor injury. The individual was treated, but not taken to the hospital, he added.
By 3:45 p.m., the fire was under control and under investigation, according to Casey.
