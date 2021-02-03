One hurt in three-alarm fire at North Myrtle Beach Flea Market

By Brad Dickerson | February 3, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 7:08 PM

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon in the Little River area.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey, firefighters were dispatched to a third-alarm commercial structure fire at 100 Highway 17 in Little River at 2 p.m.

A search of that address came up with the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market.

Casey said one person suffered a minor injury. The individual was treated, but not taken to the hospital, he added.

By 3:45 p.m., the fire was under control and under investigation, according to Casey.

