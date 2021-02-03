CCU women’s basketball to make up two conference games

CONWAY, S.C. – The Sun Belt Conference announced two rescheduled conference games for the Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team on Wednesday.
The Chanticleers will host Georgia Southern on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. ET in The HTC Center. The rescheduled Sun Belt Conference game is one of the two games postponed earlier this season on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30. The second game of that two-game series has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Coastal will also make up one of the two postponed games from Jan. 1-2 at Georgia State on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. ET in the GSU Sports Arena in Atlanta, Ga. The second game of that two-game series will not be played.
Both conference games will be broadcast live on ESPN+, the Chanticleers Sports Network at 105.5 Hank FM, and online at www.GoCCUsports.com.