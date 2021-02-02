White House report: South Carolina ranks #2 in new COVID-19 cases per 100K

WASHINGTON (WMBF) – The White House has released its report on coronavirus cases in South Carolina, and the Palmetto State ranks high on some grim lists.
The White House releases COVID-19 case reports each week on every state.
The latest South Carolina report released on Tuesday shows data from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29. It reveals that based on new cases and test positivity, Myrtle Beach – Conway – North Myrtle Beach area and the Florence area are in the red zone. Horry and Florence counties were also listed in the red zone.
DHEC data shows that from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, Horry County had 1,368 new coronavirus cases. During that same time period, Florence County recorded 587 new cases.
Looking at the national picture, the White House ranks South Carolina at number two for new cases per 100,000 people. Arizona ranks number one.
Based on data from DHEC, South Carolina had 22,695 new cases from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29.
The White House report also ranked South Carolina at number three for test positivity rates. The Palmetto State had an average test positive rate of 24.8% from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, according to DHEC data.
Oklahoma took the number one spot on test positivity rates in the nation.
