UNC Health Southeastern able to restore vaccine appointments due to new shipment

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A new shipment of first-dose COVID-19 vaccines will allow UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton to restore all vaccination appointments postponed last week due to supply shortages, hospital staff announced Tuesday.
According to a press release, UNC Health will receive a shipment of 1,300 doses this week. The health system is in the process of contacting all patients whose appointments were postponed to offer them a new appointment.
In order to meet the demand of a larger quantity of vaccines while continuing to honor second-dose vaccinations, UNC Health Southeastern will be opening a third vaccination site Wednesday afternoon, staff said. The Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be at The Oaks, located at 725 Oakridge Boulevard, Suite A1.
This site is in addition to vaccination sites on Elm Street in Lumberton and Candy Park Road in Pembroke.
Individuals age 65 and over and healthcare workers who would like to schedule a first-dose vaccine appointment may call (910) 671-5395 or email their name, date of birth and phone number to vaccine@srmc.org to request an appointment in Lumberton or Pembroke.
Patients will need to bring their insurance card and a state issued identification card such as a driver’s license. Patients are reminded to wear masks and practice social distancing.
