Police: Socastee man passes robbery note to store employee, says he was ‘just joking’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Socastee man said he was joking when he passed a note to a store employee in Garden City, which stated he had a gun and was going to rob the place, according to arrest warrants.
Spencer Allen Boros, 20, is charged with armed robbery.
Police were called Sunday to 901 Garden City Connector for reports of an armed robbery, a report from Horry County police stated.
A man, later identified as Boros, reportedly entered the business and asked an employee for a pen and paper. He then wrote a note, saying that he had a gun and was robbing the store, police allege.
According to arrest warrants, Boros also threatened the employee in the note, saying “I will shoot your kneecap.”
After the employee read the note, Boros said he was “just joking” and walked to the store’s bathroom, authorities allege.
Boros eventually exited the store and fled across the Garden City Connector, according to the report. He was arrested a short time later.
The warrants stated that Boros stole steak from the store after passing the note.
Online records show Boros was released Monday from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $500 bond.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.