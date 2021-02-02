Maxton woman charged following fatal collision involving teen

MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A woman has been charged following a deadly crash involving a teen over the weekend near Robeson County.
According to information from the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Wilson Road near McNair Road around 9:48 p.m. on Jan. 30.
Jeremiah Jamine Deese, 17, of Maxton, was walking in the northeast lane when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Jazmine Chiaynne Scott, also of Maxton, troopers said.
Deese was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the NCHP. Investigators have charged Scott with driving left of center and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
